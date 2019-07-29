DENVER — Chance The Rapper's "The Big Day" tour will visit Colorado in September, the rapper, singer and actor announced Monday morning.
The Grammy Award-winning performer will headline a concert at Pepsi Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at ChanceRaps.com/Tour.
Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. MT through Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.
RELATED | Wendy's is bringing back Spicy Chicken Nuggets thanks to a Chance the Rapper tweet
RELATED | Bublé, Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper star in Super Bowl ad teases
Chance the Rapper's 35-stop tour will begin September 14 in San Francisco before wrapping November 10 in Miami.
Chance’s the Rapper’s debut studio album, “The Big Day,” was released Friday, July 26.
RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?
RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS