Channel 93.3 announces 'Big Gig' lineup

"Big Gig" returns to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in August.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Channel 93.3's Big Gig is back.

The concert will return to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

This year's Big Gig lineup features A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, The Maine, and Girlfriends.

Tickets for the all-ages Fiddler's Green concert are now on sale at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $89.50 plus applicable service charges.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

