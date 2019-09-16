DENVER — The Head and the Heart and Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the 2019 "Not So Silent Night" concert from Channel 93.3.

The annual holiday-season concert is set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at Denver's Mission Ballroom.

Singer/songwriter ENZI will also be performing this year.

Tickets for Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $52 to $99 plus fees.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

The Mission Ballroom, a 60,000-square-foot concert space in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, held its grand opening in early August.

RELATED: Here is the complete list of artists playing Denver's new Mission Ballroom

The venue is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains says the Mission Ballroom can accommodate 2,200 to 3,950 guests, allowing at least half of the capacity to have access to seating.

RELATED: The Mission Ballroom: AEG’s bid to ‘build the best club’ Denver’s ever seen

Michael Fitzpatrick from the band Fitz and the Tantrums performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 28, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

RELATED: Trans-Siberian Orchestra announce 4 Colorado shows

RELATED: Colorado Symphony announces another date for ‘The Music of Selena’ tribute

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS