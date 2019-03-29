DENVER — The one-and-only Cher will return to Colorado this fall.

The iconic entertainer will bring her "Here We Go Again" tour to Pepsi Center in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will also be performing as special guests.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. local time CitiPrivatePass.com.

Cher's Pepsi Center concert is one of 14 dates added to her North American tour - her first in more than five years. Fans can expect to hear Cher's greatest hits, as well as songs from her recent ABBA tribute album, Dancing Queen.

