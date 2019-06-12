CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Grab your cowboy boots and hat — the 124th annual Daddy of 'Em All is just around the corner and Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) has announced its 2020 night show schedule.

Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson open the ten-day western celebration on Friday, July 17, 2020. Trace Adkins closes out the first weekend of CFD on Sunday, July 19.

After back-to-back nights of Professional Bull Riders (PBR), Thomas Rhett will perform on Wednesday, July 22 with special guest Hardy.

Eric Church headlines the Frontier Nights concert on Friday, July 25 and Blake Shelton takes the stage Saturday, July 25.

Acts for Saturday, July 18 and Thursday, July 23 will be announced at a later date.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2020 Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 17 — Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

Saturday, July 18 — TBA

Sunday, July 19 — Trace Adkins with TBA

Monday, July 20 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Tuesday, July 21 — PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

Wednesday, July 22 — Thomas Rhett with Hardy

Thursday, July 23 — TBA

Friday, July 24 — Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

Saturday, July 25 — Blake Shelton with John King

Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at CFDRodeo.com.

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, ten-day western celebration. The "Daddy of 'em All" has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

The 124th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 17 and continues through Sunday, July 26, 2020.

