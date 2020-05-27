For first time in 124 years, Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled

The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history due to the coronavirus.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said Wednesday that organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days.

Frontier Days carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, 10-day western celebration. The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment acts, the event offers the world's largest outdoor rodeo – which draws the top pros who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

