MORRISON, Colo. — Chicago — hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era" by former President Bill Clinton — has announced a 2020 concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The legendary band has announced its North American summer tour with Rick Springfield will come to Red Rocks on June 18, 2020.

Tickets for the Colorado concert stop go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. The band was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

WATCH: Chicago - You're The Inspiration

Chicago also has two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Chicago street dedicated in their honor.

The band has toured every year since being formed in 1967 and has never missed a year, according to concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

PHOTOS | Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado Red Rocks at Sunrise, near Denver Colorado, during Winter Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado Red Rocks Amphitheater at sunrise, near Denver Colorado. Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado The bench seats at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Surrounded by beautiful geological formations, it's one of the best concert venues in the world. Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado Walkway to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado Rock Formation at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter Morrison Road, looking West from the backside of Mount Morrison. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter creation rock at red rocks park Colorado creation rock at red rocks park Colorado. Red Rocks Amphitheatre before an outdoor concert near Morrison, Colorado. This is a main attraction for residents and visitors to Denver. From Morrison, Colorado. The view West just after sunset. An aerial view of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado.

RELATED: Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, Action Bronson to play Red Rocks on 4/20

RELATED: Kane Brown, Toby Keith among Country Jam 2020 headliners

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

