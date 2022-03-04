The Chicks announce 2nd Red Rocks show

The country music trio previously known as the Dixie Chicks is extending their summer tour with another Colorado show.

MORRISON, Colo. — The Chicks are extending their summer tour with an additional concert in Colorado. The band will play a second concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in August.

The Chicks' new Colorado date is Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, with special guest Patty Griffin.

The band previously announced a Red Rocks show for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, with special guest Jenny Lewis.

Tickets to see The Chicks go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices for the all-ages concerts range from $60 to $170 plus service fees.

Previously known as the Dixie Chicks, the country music trio of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer begin the new summer tour in St. Louis on June 14.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.