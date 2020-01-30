DENVER — Two years to the day of his last Colorado concert announcement, Chris Stapleton says he'll bring his next "All-American Road Show" back to the state.

Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" will return to Denver this summer with special guests Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell.

The country music star will perform at Pepsi Center on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Tickets for the summer concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and PepsiCenter.com.

Stapleton Fan Club presales begin Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at StapletonFanClub.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Chris Stapleton arrives at the world premiere of "Toy Story 4" on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the El Capitan in Los Angeles.

After touring with Fleetwood Mac, guitarist Mike Campbell is turning his attention to touring with his band the Dirty Knobs.

“Over the years, The Knobs became an outlet for me to play some of the other songs I was writing,” said Campbell. "And to keep the creative juices flowing in between working on albums and tours with Tom and The Heartbreakers.”

The home of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth, Pepsi Center opened on Oct. 1, 1999 in downtown Denver, Colorado.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.

