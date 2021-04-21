Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow move 2020 Colorado concerts to 2022

Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" will play two Denver shows in June 2022.

DENVER — Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow have shifted their summer 2020 concerts at Colorado's Ball Arena to 2022.

Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" will visit Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, June 24, 2022 and Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell will provide support at the concerts in Colorado.

Tickets for Stapleton's tour are available now at Ticketmaster.com and ChrisStapleton.com. Tickets from the original 2020 and rescheduled 2021 concerts will be honored at the new dates.

Originally scheduled to begin in 2020, the singer's extensive "All-American Road Show" tour will finally get underway in July 17, 2021 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Stapleton won Album of the Year at Sunday night’s 56th ACM Awards for his record "Starting Over." Stapleton also performed his new song, “Maggie’s Song,” during the live broadcast with special guest Miranda Lambert:

Stapleton, who has won multiple Grammy Awards, is known for his No. 1 country music hit "Tennessee Whiskey" and albums "Traveller," "From A Room: Volume 1," and "From A Room: Volume 2."

After touring with Fleetwood Mac, guitarist Mike Campbell is turning his attention to touring with his band the Dirty Knobs.

“Over the years, The Knobs became an outlet for me to play some of the other songs I was writing,” said Campbell. "And to keep the creative juices flowing in between working on albums and tours with Tom and The Heartbreakers.”

The home of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened as Pepsi Center on Oct. 1, 1999 in downtown Denver, Colorado.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

