Chris Stapleton moves Colorado concerts again

Coloradans and Utahans will have to wait just a little longer to see Chris Stapleton.

DENVER — A pair of Colorado concerts from musician Chris Stapleton are on the move again, this time for COVID-19.

Stapleton had been scheduled to perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

The concerts have been moved to Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Stapleton's concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 23 has been moved to Friday, July 1.

Tickets from the previous shows will be honored at the new dates.

"To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for COVID and will be unable to perform this weekend's shows," said Stapleton.

"The shows will be rescheduled to the following weekend, July 1-3, and we hope you can join us then. Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot."

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows," continued Stapleton. "We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support, and can't wait to see you next week."

For those who cannot attend a rescheduled date, please contact your point of purchase by Tuesday, 6/28 at 11:59pm local. pic.twitter.com/noLVL8KzPf — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) June 21, 2022

Stapleton was originally scheduled to perform at Ball arena in summer 2020. The concerts were postponed two years until 2022.

Last week, Stapleton’s show in Denver, scheduled for Friday, June 24, was moved to Sunday, June 26, due to a conflict at the arena with the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

