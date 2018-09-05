Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera is hitting the road.

Aguilera has announced a new North American tour, her first since 2008. The tour will stop in 22 cities, including a stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on Friday, October 19.

Live Nation

Aguilera's new album Liberation will be released June 15. Every ticket to The Liberation Tour includes a standard CD copy of the new album.

Tickets for the Pepsi Center show go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

American Express card members will have early ticket access beginning Monday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: Pop icon Christina Aguilera Through the Years Christina Aguilera attends the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 womenswear collection and Autumn Winter 2018 menswear collection on January 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 41 Christina Aguilera attends the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 womenswear collection and Autumn Winter 2018 menswear collection on January 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 41

© 2018 KUSA