Cody Jinks announces Red Rocks concert

The Red Rocks concert season is growing as more shows are announced for October.

DENVER — Musician Cody Jinks is headed to Colorado for a show at the state's most famous music venue.

The outlaw country musician will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a concert on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Jinks will be joined by Clutch and Tennessee Jet at the autumn performances.

Ticket sales for the concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $65 to $300 plus applicable service charges.

Next summer, Jinks will be joining Luke Combs' just-announced stadium tour.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

