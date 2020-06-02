DENVER — Coheed and Cambria will bring their 2020 "Neverender NWFT" tour to the Centennial State in 2020, the progressive rock band announced Tuesday.

Continuing the popular "Neverender Tour" series, Coheed and Cambria's 40-plus date tour will stop at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Fans will hear the band's 2007 fourth studio album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World For Tomorrow, in its entirety along with other favorites from the band's extensive catalog.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $30 to $75 for the 16-and-older show.

Instrumental powerhouse Chon will serve as direct support on the first leg of the tour.

The first leg of the "Neverender NWFT" tour launches May 5 in Austin and concludes May 31 in Las Vegas. A second leg begins Aug. 30 in Michigan.

Released in 2007, No World for Tomorrow closed out Coheed and Cambria's original sci-fi narrative, "The Amory Wars," in epic fashion, debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard charts. The album is known for the singles "Running Free," "Feathers," and "Mother Superior."

“Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria," said vocalist Claudio Sanchez. "And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future."

WATCH: Coheed and Cambria, No World For Tomorrow

Concert promoter AEG Presents says the 2020 Neverender tour could be the fourth and potentially final Neverender Tour, ending a tradition that started in 2008.

For tickets and more information, visit CoheedandCambria.com.

Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Here's who will be playing the Denver venue in 2020.

