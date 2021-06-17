Coheed and Cambria, The Used to co-headline summer tour

Prog-rock icons Coheed and Cambria will tour with The Used this summer.

DENVER — Vans Warped Tour icons Coheed and Cambria and The Used are teaming for a new co-headlining tour later this summer.

The new tour includes a stop at Denver's Levitt Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Tickets for the Colorado date go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. For ticket details, visit CoheedandCambria.com.

Coheed and Cambria had been scheduled to bring its popular "Neverender Tour" concert series to Denver's Mission Ballroom in May 2020, but that show was later canceled.

Concert promoter AEG Presents had said the 2020 Neverender tour could be the fourth and potentially final Neverender Tour, ending a tradition that started in 2008.

Coheed and Cambria & The Used - ON TOUR Late Summer - Tickets on sale this Friday.

Opener on most dates is an awesome young band called Meet Me @ the Altar. The last 3 shows of the tour will see Carolesdaughter taking MMATA’s place. Can't wait to see you! https://t.co/Zr1bJfiWVP pic.twitter.com/db1pu9CBUO — Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) June 15, 2021

We are so excited to announce our return to touring this August/September with a special US co-headline tour with @Coheed and special guests @MMATAband & @carolesdaughte1!



Pre-sale starts TOMORROW at 10am local time (use code: Heartwork). General on-sale is Friday at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/SlY3zyl2Mp — The Used (@WeAreTheUsed) June 15, 2021

In May, Levitt Pavilion announced the first shows of its comeback series of free concerts.

"We're excited to be opening the doors to Levitt Pavilion for the first time since October of 2019," said Levitt Pavilion Denver Executive Director Chris Zacher. "This past year has been challenging for the music industry and for many in our community. We understand the healing power of music especially when it's combined with community building. We are looking forward to having everyone back on our lawn singing and dancing together this summer."

