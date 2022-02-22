Coheed and Cambria, Dance Gavin Dance to play at Fiddler's Green

Prog-rock icons Coheed and Cambria will tour with Dance Gavin Dance this summer.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Coheed and Cambria is hitting the road for its biggest headlining tour yet.

“A Window of the Waking Mind Tour” will visit dozens of North American amphitheaters this summer. Coheed and Cambria will be joined by Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica on the tour.

The prog-rock icons will bring the tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-949-7849. The Liars Club and mailing list presale will begin Wednesday, Feb. 23.

PIT tickets are $75 and general admission pavilion tickets are $44.99, plus applicable service charges.

We are excited to announce “A Window of the Waking Mind,” our biggest headline tour to date, with DANCE GAVIN DANCE @DGDtheband and @dearmothica

On sale Friday 10am.

Note: The Liars Club and mailing list should get an email for Wednesday presale. https://t.co/2a7AQtXF1o pic.twitter.com/pimIOBRYCC — Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) February 22, 2022

Coheed and Cambria had been scheduled to bring its popular "Neverender Tour" concert series to Denver's Mission Ballroom in May 2020, but that show was later canceled. The band did return to Colorado for a concert at Denver's Levitt Pavilion with The Used in August 2021.

Concert promoter AEG Presents had said the 2020 Neverender tour could be the fourth and potentially final Neverender Tour, ending a tradition that started in 2008.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

