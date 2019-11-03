DENVER — The 2018 Latin Grammy Award winner for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album is returning to the United States this autumn.

Latin music superstar Maluma has announced his "2019 Maluma 11:11 World Tour" will stop at Pepsi Center on Sunday, October 20.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com. A Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 13 and a fan pre-sale starts on Thursday, March 14 (using the code: CMNFAN).

The "2019 Maluma 11:11 World Tour" kicks off September 6 in San Diego and will stop in more than 21 cities.

"I couldn't be more excited to announce my return to the United States and Puerto Rico as well as my first concert in Canada. This will be my third North American tour and I come with a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and new music off my upcoming album 11:11 which is due out later this year," says Maluma.

Maluma performs "El Prestamo" at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Invision

