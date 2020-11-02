BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Music Festival (CMF) has announced its 2020 summer concert season of orchestral and chamber music.

The full six-week season will run from June 25 through Aug. 1 at Chautauqua Auditorium, offering 23 performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists, alongside educational programming.

The festival will feature more than 100 world-class musicians from around the country performing as the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of Peter Oundjian.

“As we embark on the 2020 festival, I’m thrilled to see such a collaborative, innovative and engaging season ahead,” said Peter Oundjian, Colorado Music Festival music director. “This year, patrons will experience a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, a reimagined chamber music series, a week dedicated to orchestral music of today, and a visit from legendary composer John Adams.”

To see the full CMF 2020 schedule or to purchase tickets, visit ColoradoMusicFestival.org or call 303-440-7666.

