4 bands, 1 venue join Colorado Music Hall of Fame class of 2021

The Hall will hold its induction concert and ceremony at Mission Ballroom next spring.

DENVER — The 2021 class of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame was announced Thursday morning.

The String Cheese Incident, Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Rize and the Fox Theatre will be the next members of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame (CMHOF).

The new members join nearly 50 musicians, bands, music industry professionals, venues and organizations that have been inducted into CMHOF since its inception 10 years ago.

The class of 2021 induction concert and ceremony, originally scheduled for Dec. 6 at Denver's Mission Ballroom, has been postponed until spring 2022. The rescheduled date will be announced after the new year, said CMHOF.

The Colorado Music Hall of Fame Museum is located at the Trading Post at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

> Above video: The String Cheese Incident reflects on 25 years together

The String Cheese Incident

The String Cheese Incident was born in 1993 in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. The band has released 10 albums, six DVDs and countless live recordings from its relentless tour schedule.

CMHOF said The String Cheese Incident's 20-year history "is packed full of surreal experiences, epic moments, groundbreaking involvement and huge accomplishments. Its members have been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, their community spirit, their philanthropic endeavors and their innovative approach to the business of music."

The String Cheese Incident play The Mission Ballroom 1/56

2/56

3/56

4/56

5/56

6/56

7/56

8/56

9/56

10/56

11/56

12/56

13/56

14/56

15/56

16/56

17/56

18/56

19/56

20/56

21/56

22/56

23/56

24/56

25/56

26/56

27/56

28/56

29/56

30/56

31/56

32/56

33/56

34/56

35/56

36/56

37/56

38/56

39/56

40/56

41/56

42/56

43/56

44/56

45/56

46/56

47/56

48/56

49/56

50/56

51/56

52/56

53/56

54/56

55/56

56/56 1 / 56

Leftover Salmon

Leftover Salmon has built an audience through exhilarating live shows, musicianship and an eclectic blend of musical genres for three decades, said CMHOF. Providing a template for string bands, such as fellow inductee Yonder Mountain String Band, "Leftover Salmon has been one of Colorado’s most beloved musical exports with its own potent brew of bluegrass, rock and roll, folk, Cajun, soul, zydeco and jazz and blues," said CMHOF.

Yonder Mountain String Band

Yonder Mountain String Band has made 22 appearances in 23 years at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, 18 New Year’s runs, 16 Red Rocks performances and too many shows to count across Colorado. Credited with inspiring the likes of Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain is still as Colorado as it gets, said CMHOF.

Hot Rize

Hot Rize quickly became the “godfathers" of Colorado’s modern progressive bluegrass movement after its debut in 1978.

The band played at most of the major festivals, produced eight studio albums and three live albums, did countless tours across four continents, and appeared many times on television and radio.

Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre, an iconic music venue located on The Hill in Boulder, opened in March 1992. CMHOF said the venue quickly became a "must-play" venue for some of the best artists of our time.

The Fox has hosted a wide spectrum of artists such as The Killers, Dave Matthews Band, Willie Nelson, Chance The Rapper, Tyler, The Creator plus Radiohead, Ween, Billy Strings, Phil Lesh Bonnie Raitt, Widespread Panic and Griz.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: The String Cheese Incident look back on 25 years as a band

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.