T.I., Eddie Montgomery join Colorado State Fair lineup

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair entertainment lineup is growing even larger ahead of this summer's celebration.
T.I., Eddie Montgomery, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, and Lou Gramm and Berlin are among the acts that have been added to the 150th annual event.
The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Monday, Sept. 5, at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.
Tickets for the newly-announced events will go on sale Friday, July 1. Several other rodeo and concerts are on already sale at ColoradoStateFair.com.
Country music group Lady A, singer Walker Hayes and comedian Jim Gaffigan are also scheduled to perform at the fair. Other events include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.
Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will perform Friday, Sept. 2 with special guest Priscilla Block. Gaffigan will perform at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Hayes will perform Saturday, Aug. 27. Hayes is well-known for his Applebee's-themed song "Fancy Like."
150th Colorado State Fair
- Friday, Aug. 26 - Randy Rodger Band
- Saturday, Aug. 27 - Walker Hayes
- Saturday, Aug. 27 - Lou Gramm with special guest Berlin
- Sunday, Aug. 28 - Jim Gaffigan
- Sunday, Aug. 28 - Eddie Montgomery
- Thursday, Sept. 1 - T.I.
- Friday, Sept. 2 - Lady A with Priscilla Block
- Friday, Sept. 2 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour
- Saturday, Sept. 3 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour
- Saturday, Sept. 3 - Demolition Derby
- Sunday, Sept. 4 - Los Tucanes De Tijuana
- Sunday, Sept. 4 - Stone Temple Pilots
