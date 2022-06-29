T.I., Eddie Montgomery join Colorado State Fair lineup

The entertainment lineup at the 150th annual Colorado State Fair continues to grow.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair entertainment lineup is growing even larger ahead of this summer's celebration.

T.I., Eddie Montgomery, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, and Lou Gramm and Berlin are among the acts that have been added to the 150th annual event.

The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Monday, Sept. 5, at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Tickets for the newly-announced events will go on sale Friday, July 1. Several other rodeo and concerts are on already sale at ColoradoStateFair.com.

Country music group Lady A, singer Walker Hayes and comedian Jim Gaffigan are also scheduled to perform at the fair. Other events include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will perform Friday, Sept. 2 with special guest Priscilla Block. Gaffigan will perform at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.

150th Colorado State Fair

Friday, Aug. 26 - Randy Rodger Band

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Walker Hayes

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Lou Gramm with special guest Berlin

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Jim Gaffigan

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Eddie Montgomery

Thursday, Sept. 1 - T.I.

Friday, Sept. 2 - Lady A with Priscilla Block

Friday, Sept. 2 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Demolition Derby

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Stone Temple Pilots

