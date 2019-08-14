DENVER — The Colorado Symphony has announced a second performance that will pay tribute to the legacy of singer/songwriter Selena Quintanilla this October.

In addition to a previously-announced performance on Saturday, Oct. 12, another 'Music Of Selena' tribute will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver. The Sunday concert is slated to start at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Colorado Symphony announces ‘The Music of Selena’ tribute

Known as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena’s contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated and influential Mexican-American entertainers of the 1990s.

The performance, which is in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center, will be conducted by Christopher Dragon and feature vocalist Isabel Sánchez.

RELATED: Greeley Philharmonic announces 2019-20 concert season

RELATED: Christopher Dragon named music director of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra

"Due to popular demand, we've added a performance of the Music of #Selena OCT 13!" Colorado Symphony said in a tweet. "Join your Colorado Symphony and vocalist Isabel Marie Sanchez in celebrating the life and enduring legacy of The Queen of Tejano Music."

Attendees can expect to hear iconic Selena hits like “Dreaming of You,” “Como la Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Más” and “I Could Fall in Love."

>Tickets can be purchased on Colorado Symphony's website.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED: California university offering Selena media course

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS