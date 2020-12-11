Colorado Symphony cancels all concerts through May 2021

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) has announced the cancellation of previously-scheduled Boettcher Concert Hall events through May 2021.
The association said the decision is due to the uncertainty of how and when full-capacity, live operations can resume.
"We look forward to a time when we can again perform for you live at Boettcher Concert Hall," reads a Facebook post from the Colorado Symphony. "Until then, be sure to join us from the comfort of home for Virtual Stage, an on-demand digital portal featuring new video performances from your Colorado Symphony."
The symphony also canceled their rescheduled ticket on-sale date of Dec. 31.
In September, the Colorado Symphony announced the cancellation of concerts through Dec. 31, 2020.
> Above video: Colorado Symphony acoustic concerts at Red Rocks.
Cancelled Concerts & Events
- Nov. 13: Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA
- Nov. 20-22: Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Nov. 25 & 27: Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
- Nov. 28: At Last – A Tribute to Etta James
- Nov. 29: The Ten Tenors Home For The Holidays
- Dec. 4-6: All Beethoven – Symphony No. 5
- Dec. 7: Celtic Women – The Best of Christmas Tour
- Dec. 11-13: A Colorado Christmas
- Dec. 16: Beethoven 250
- Dec. 18: A Very DeVotchKa Holiday
- Dec. 19-20: Too Hot To Handel
- Dec. 23: Holiday Brass
- Dec. 31: A Night In Vienna
- Jan. 8-0: Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour (Rescheduled)
- Jan. 15-17: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24
- Jan. 23: A Tribute to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops
- Jan. 24: Magic Circle Mime Co. - The Mozart Experience
- Jan. 29-31: Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 conducted by Gemma New
- Feb. 5: Now Hear This: Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring with Scott Yoo
- Feb. 13: Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute featuring Sierra Boggess
- Feb. 14: Drums of the World
- Feb. 19-20: Respighi Pines of Rome
- Feb. 24: Danny Elfman’s Piano Quartet
- Feb. 26-27: Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton
- Feb. 27: An Afternoon Forum with Danny Elfman
- March 5-7: Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with Denis Kozhukhin
- March 13-14: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in Concert
- March 19-21: Beethoven Symphony No. 6 "Pastorale"
- March 26-28: Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2 with Augustin Hadelich
- April 9-11: Brahms Requiem
- April 17: Broadway Today with Mary-Mitchell Campbell
- April 22-23: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Avi Avital
- April 30-May 2: Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring Stefan Jackiw
- May 7: Beethoven v. Coldplay
- May 8-9: Warner Bros. Bugs Bunny at the Symphony (Rescheduled)
- May 14-16: Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 with Simon Trpceski
- May 21-22: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn Song Cycle
- May 23: Lemony Snicket’s The Composer is Dead
- May 28-39: Mahler Symphony No. 2
"From all of us, thank you for continuing to help us weather this storm," said the Colorado Symphony on Facebook.
For a complete list of cancellations, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.
