Colorado Symphony cancels all concerts through May 2021

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) has announced the cancellation of previously-scheduled Boettcher Concert Hall events through May 2021.

The association said the decision is due to the uncertainty of how and when full-capacity, live operations can resume.

"We look forward to a time when we can again perform for you live at Boettcher Concert Hall," reads a Facebook post from the Colorado Symphony. "Until then, be sure to join us from the comfort of home for Virtual Stage, an on-demand digital portal featuring new video performances from your Colorado Symphony."

The symphony also canceled their rescheduled ticket on-sale date of Dec. 31.

In September, the Colorado Symphony announced the cancellation of concerts through Dec. 31, 2020.

> Above video: Colorado Symphony acoustic concerts at Red Rocks.

Cancelled Concerts & Events

Nov. 13: Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA

Nov. 20-22: Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Nov. 25 & 27: Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

Nov. 28: At Last – A Tribute to Etta James

Nov. 29: The Ten Tenors Home For The Holidays

Dec. 4-6: All Beethoven – Symphony No. 5

Dec. 7: Celtic Women – The Best of Christmas Tour

Dec. 11-13: A Colorado Christmas

Dec. 16: Beethoven 250

Dec. 18: A Very DeVotchKa Holiday

Dec. 19-20: Too Hot To Handel

Dec. 23: Holiday Brass

Dec. 31: A Night In Vienna

Jan. 8-0: Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour (Rescheduled)

Jan. 15-17: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24

Jan. 23: A Tribute to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops

Jan. 24: Magic Circle Mime Co. - The Mozart Experience

Jan. 29-31: Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 conducted by Gemma New

Feb. 5: Now Hear This: Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring with Scott Yoo

Feb. 13: Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute featuring Sierra Boggess

Feb. 14: Drums of the World

Feb. 19-20: Respighi Pines of Rome

Feb. 24: Danny Elfman’s Piano Quartet

Feb. 26-27: Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton

Feb. 27: An Afternoon Forum with Danny Elfman

March 5-7: Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 with Denis Kozhukhin

March 13-14: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in Concert

March 19-21: Beethoven Symphony No. 6 "Pastorale"

March 26-28: Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2 with Augustin Hadelich

April 9-11: Brahms Requiem

April 17: Broadway Today with Mary-Mitchell Campbell

April 22-23: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with Avi Avital

April 30-May 2: Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring Stefan Jackiw

May 7: Beethoven v. Coldplay

May 8-9: Warner Bros. Bugs Bunny at the Symphony (Rescheduled)

May 14-16: Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 with Simon Trpceski

May 21-22: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn Song Cycle

May 23: Lemony Snicket’s The Composer is Dead

May 28-39: Mahler Symphony No. 2

"From all of us, thank you for continuing to help us weather this storm," said the Colorado Symphony on Facebook.

For a complete list of cancellations, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

