Colorado Symphony cancels all concerts through Dec. 31

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) has announced the cancellation of previously scheduled Boettcher Concert Hall events through Dec. 31, 2020.
The association said the decision is due to the uncertainty of how and when full-capacity, live operations can resume.
"The CSA is committed to continue bringing limited-capacity, socially-distanced concerts like the successful, sold-out Acoustic on the Rocks series to our community for as long as possible," the association said. "We are grateful to have partnered with the Denver Botanic Gardens and Denver Arts and Venues to successfully program and execute nearly 30 live, in-person concert events during the pandemic."
The date to purchase single tickets for remaining Colorado Symphony 2020/21 Season events has also been moved to Dec. 31 at 8 a.m.
Ticket holders will be notified of the option to donate, exchange or refund their ticket purchases. If no action is taken by Oct. 16, tickets for canceled events will automatically become on-account credit, which may be used for future performances through June 30, 2021. Unclaimed credit at that time will become an automatic tax-deductible donation.
Cancelled Concerts & Events
- Sept. 8: Beethoven 2020 at Montrose
- Sept. 9: Beethoven 2020 at Grand Junction
- Sept. 18-20: Beethoven Symphony No. 5 with Olga Kern
- Sept. 24: Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas
- Sept. 26: The Doo-Wop Project
- Oct. 2-4: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5
- Oct. 10-11: Alpine Opus – A Symphonic Ski Film
- Oct. 16-18: Barber Adagio for Strings
- Oct. 24-25: Disney Pixars Coco in Concert
- Oct. 30: Cleo Parker Robinson 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Oct. 31: Halloween Spooktacular!
- Nov. 6-8: Wonderbound Dances Beethoven
- Nov. 12: Vienna Boys Choir in Concert
- Nov. 13: Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA
- Nov. 20-22: Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Nov. 25 & 27: Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
- Nov. 28: At Last – A Tribute to Etta James
- Nov. 29: The Ten Tenors Home For The Holidays
- Dec. 4-6: All Beethoven – Symphony No. 5
- Dec. 7: Celtic Women – The Best of Christmas Tour
- Dec. 11-13: A Colorado Christmas
- Dec. 16: Beethoven 250
- Dec. 18: A Very DeVotchKa Holiday
- Dec. 19-20: Too Hot To Handel
- Dec. 23: Holiday Brass
- Dec. 31: A Night In Vienna
"We continue to be thankful for our community support – your encouragement, patience, and understanding are vital in helping us provide live music and music education into the future," the CSA said.
