Colorado Symphony cancels all concerts through Dec. 31

Boettcher Concert Hall events have been canceled through the holiday season.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) has announced the cancellation of previously scheduled Boettcher Concert Hall events through Dec. 31, 2020.

The association said the decision is due to the uncertainty of how and when full-capacity, live operations can resume.

"The CSA is committed to continue bringing limited-capacity, socially-distanced concerts like the successful, sold-out Acoustic on the Rocks series to our community for as long as possible," the association said. "We are grateful to have partnered with the Denver Botanic Gardens and Denver Arts and Venues to successfully program and execute nearly 30 live, in-person concert events during the pandemic."

The date to purchase single tickets for remaining Colorado Symphony 2020/21 Season events has also been moved to Dec. 31 at 8 a.m.

Ticket holders will be notified of the option to donate, exchange or refund their ticket purchases. If no action is taken by Oct. 16, tickets for canceled events will automatically become on-account credit, which may be used for future performances through June 30, 2021. Unclaimed credit at that time will become an automatic tax-deductible donation.

Cancelled Concerts & Events

Sept. 8: Beethoven 2020 at Montrose

Sept. 9: Beethoven 2020 at Grand Junction

Sept. 18-20: Beethoven Symphony No. 5 with Olga Kern

Sept. 24: Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas

Sept. 26: The Doo-Wop Project

Oct. 2-4: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5

Oct. 10-11: Alpine Opus – A Symphonic Ski Film

Oct. 16-18: Barber Adagio for Strings

Oct. 24-25: Disney Pixars Coco in Concert

Oct. 30: Cleo Parker Robinson 50th Anniversary Celebration

Oct. 31: Halloween Spooktacular!

Nov. 6-8: Wonderbound Dances Beethoven

Nov. 12: Vienna Boys Choir in Concert

Nov. 13: Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA

Nov. 20-22: Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Nov. 25 & 27: Disney’s A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

Nov. 28: At Last – A Tribute to Etta James

Nov. 29: The Ten Tenors Home For The Holidays

Dec. 4-6: All Beethoven – Symphony No. 5

Dec. 7: Celtic Women – The Best of Christmas Tour

Dec. 11-13: A Colorado Christmas

Dec. 16: Beethoven 250

Dec. 18: A Very DeVotchKa Holiday

Dec. 19-20: Too Hot To Handel

Dec. 23: Holiday Brass

Dec. 31: A Night In Vienna

"We continue to be thankful for our community support – your encouragement, patience, and understanding are vital in helping us provide live music and music education into the future," the CSA said.

