Colorado Symphony to hold 11 open-air concerts

DENVER — Live music is coming back to the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
The Colorado Symphony announced 11 open-air, outdoor chamber music concerts under the glass in the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria.
The Chamber Music Series will be held with small ensembles of Colorado Symphony musicians performing classical repertoire in a physically distanced setting.
Tickets for the 11 concerts will be sold as physically distanced tables of two or four people, with no combining of tables permitted. Tickets will on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at ColoradoSymphony.org.
Colorado Symphony's Chamber Music Series
- 6 p.m. May 28
- 3 and 6 p.m. May 29
- 3 and 6 p.m. May 30
- 6 p.m. June 17
- 6 p.m. June 18
- 3 and 6 p.m. June 19
- 3 and 6 p.m. June 20
Colorado Symphony’s Chamber Music Series information:
- Ticket purchase information may be used for contact tracing in the event that it is needed for your safety.
- Proper physical distancing between parties within each section is required and will be enforced.
- Violation of venue health and safety measures may result in ejection from the event.
- A facial covering is strongly encouraged as a kindness and courtesy to your fellow patrons when moving in and about the venue and when not actively eating or drinking.
- The performance is outside under the glass cover of the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria.
- Seating is general admission. Patrons will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis at physically distanced tables of two or four people.
- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet is required between disassociated groups from the time of arrival until departure.
- All seats and surfaces will be disinfected between each performance.
- If you feel sick or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, do not attend the concert. Contact the box office for a refund or credit for a future performance.
- The program will be 60 minutes in length with no intermission.
- Performance details and guidelines may be subject to change.
