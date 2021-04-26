Colorado Symphony to hold 11 open-air concerts

Ticket purchase information may be used for contact tracing in the event that it is needed for your safety .

Proper physical distancing between parties within each section is required and will be enforced .

Violation of venue health an d safety measures may result in ejection from the event.

A facial covering is strongly encouraged as a kindness and courtesy to your fellow patrons when moving in and about the venue and when not actively eating or drinking.

The performance is outside under the glass cover of the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria.

Seating is general admission. Patrons will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis at physically distanced tables of two or four people.

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet is required between disassociated groups from the time of arrival until departure.

All seats and surfaces will be disinfected between each performance.

If you feel sick or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, do not attend the concert. Contact the box office for a refund or credit for a future performance.

The program will be 60 minutes in length with no intermission.