Colorado Symphony reschedules summer 'Harry Potter' concerts

The CSO's performances of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert' will be shifted to 2022.

DENVER — Evanesco!

The Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) has rescheduled its upcoming performances of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert" due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The three 2021 performances of the eighth and final "Harry Potter" film at Boettcher Concert Hall will be rescheduled for summer 2022, CSA announced Monday.

The concerts were previously scheduled for 2020 and later, summer 2021.

These performances will be rescheduled for dates listed below and tickets for the 2020 and 2021 dates will be honored for these rescheduled dates:

Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

"As the presenters of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert' at Boettcher Concert Hall, the Colorado Symphony Association is committed to the safety and peace of mind of all audiences, orchestra members, and venue staff," said the CSA in a statement.

Ticketholders to the "Harry Potter" concerts can keep their tickets for the new 2022 dates, donate their tickets and receive a tax deduction, exchange their tickets on account credit or request a refund.

For assistance, ticketholders may contact the Boettcher Concert Hall Box Office by phone at 303-623-7876 or at tickets@coloradosymphony.org.

In December, the Colorado Symphony announced the cancellation of previously-scheduled Boettcher Concert Hall events through May 2021.

The association said the decision was due to the uncertainty of how and when full-capacity, live operations could resume.

"We look forward to a time when we can again perform for you live at Boettcher Concert Hall," said the Colorado Symphony on Facebook. "Until then, be sure to join us from the comfort of home for Virtual Stage, an on-demand digital portal featuring new video performances from your Colorado Symphony."

