Colorado Symphony announces indoor classics season schedule

The sounds of the Colorado Symphony orchestra will again return to Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony has announced its return to downtown Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall.

The symphony's return to live indoor concerts at the Denver Performing Arts Complex includes 17 titles across 49 concerts beginning Sept. 17.

This highly anticipated 2021/22 Classics Season schedule offers a return to normal concert operations with renowned guest artists and revered symphonic works.

Opening weekend will take place Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 with pianist Emanuel Ax joining the orchestra on Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto in a program that also features Barber’s Adagio for Strings and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition arranged by Ravel.

The Colorado Symphony said its Pops, Movie at the Symphony, Holiday and other non-traditional programming for the 2021/22 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Well over a full calendar year will have passed since we have been able to entertain our patrons with live music in Boettcher Concert Hall,” said Jerome H. Kern, Colorado Symphony CEO and board chairman. “While it feels like ages, we have by no means let the music stop, bringing dozens of virtual and socially distanced in-person performances to our community throughout the COVID-19 health pandemic. Now, as we emerge from 18 months of health and safety restrictions, we are elated to present a return season that showcases the virtuosity, skill and musicianship of Colorado’s only full-time professional orchestra. This season will have been worth the wait, and we can’t wait to welcome patrons back into our home this fall.”

Former Principal Guest Conductor Peter Oundjian, former Principal Guest Conductor Douglas Boyd, former Colorado Symphony Music Directors Marin Alsop and Andrew Litton, and Resident Conductor Christopher Dragon will lead performances in the upcoming season.

2021/22 Classics Season schedule

Sept. 17-19, 2021 Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 with Emanuel Ax

Oct. 1-3, 2021 Dvořák Symphony No. 9 “From The New World”

Oct. 15-17, 2021 Brahms Symphony No. 1 conducted By Christopher Dragon

Nov. 5-7, 2021 Beethoven Symphony No. 7

Nov. 19-21, 2021 Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 with Natasha Paremski

Dec. 3-5, 2021 Elgar Enigma Variations

Jan. 7-9, 2022 Marin Alsop Conducts

Jan. 21-23, 2022 Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5

Feb. 11-13, 2022 Berlioz Symphonie fantastique conducted by Douglas Boyd

Feb. 25-27, 2022 Beethoven Symphony No. 5

March 11-13, 2022 Respighi Pines of Rome

March 25-27, 2022 Holst The Planets conducted by Peter Oundjian

April 8-10, 2022 Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

April 16, 2022 Mahler Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”

April 29 – May 1, 2022 Schumann Piano Concerto with Ingrid Fliter

May 13-15, 2022 Mahler Symphony No. 5

May 27-29, 2022 Beethoven 9 with Colorado Symphony & Chorus



“While the past 15 months have been remarkably difficult for so many including performing arts organizations around the world, I’m incredibly proud that when the need was most dire, the Colorado Symphony rose to the occasion, providing virtual and physically distanced live performances throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anthony Pierce, chief artistic officer. “As we look ahead to the return of normal in-hall operations, we’re excited to build on the successes we’ve enjoyed over the past decade by coming out of this pandemic with renewed energy and purpose. This season will be a true celebration for our musicians and patrons alike, providing live symphonic music and shared concert experiences that will be thrilling for people of all ages.”

Subscription tickets for the 2021/22 Colorado Symphony season are on sale now. Flex Passes, which offer six ticket vouchers guests can use for best-available seats to any concert in the season redeemable one week before the selected concert, are also available now.

Single tickets to all concerts go on sale Sept. 1, 2021.

For concert descriptions and ticket information, visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call the box office at 303-623-7876.

