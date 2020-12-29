Community rallies to save The Lion's Lair on Colfax from closing for good

The Lion's Lair has been a well-known music venue in Denver since the 90s when the pandemic shut them down for months. Now, the community is coming together to help.

DENVER — The Lion's Lair on Colfax has been a pillar of the city's live music scene since the early 1990s. But after eight months of being shut down in the pandemic, co-owners Doug Kauffman and Tony Meggitt started to fear the worst. That is until they started receiving hundreds of donations to help them stay afloat.

"The Lion’s Lair has a very unique community for sure," said bartender and Lion's Lair manager Demi Merritt. "It's just a bar that is so centered around people and around live music."

Musical, comedic and artistic talent graced the small stage of the well-known dive bar every night, and sometimes also during the day, for decades. It became a pillar in the city's live music scene that it is today.

In a normal week, as the booker for talent, Merritt was booking three or four bands or comedians a night, seven nights a week.

"I would see everybody," she said, "from a person in a walker to someone celebrating their 21st birthday," Merritt said. "Over the years, there's been so many really big names. I've seen so many phenomenal shows there."

Merritt has worked at The Lion's Lair, affectionately referred to as just 'The Lair,' for several years before being laid off in the pandemic. A fan herself not just of the music, but of the men who have made the bar what it is – her bosses and the owners of The Lair, Kauffman and Meggitt.

"In the '90s, Doug [Kauffman] and Tony [Meggitt], who had been working at the bar under John Lyons, bought it from him," Merritt said. "They've been part of that bar for so many years."

Which is why, after several successful decades, this year has pained them so much, Merritt said. But back in March, even before local or state restrictions were implemented, the owners made the decision to close their doors indefinitely. Merritt said they didn't want to put their community at risk.

"When that initially happened, it was as shocking for us as it was to everybody experiencing it," she said. "But the bar holds a little over 100 people. That’s a lot of people in a really small space."

So they made the call to close their doors, never imagining a shutdown would go as long as it did, she said.

Between early March and the end of December, The Lion's Lair has been shut down for eight months without business or revenue – losing money even when they were able to reopen during parts of the summer.

"When we were shut down again and didn't have the option of having indoor seating, that completely wiped us out," Merritt said. "We're losing a lot not being able to have live shows, or events in general, because that's really what the bar is known for."

They stayed strong for months, but Merritt said her bosses were nearing the end of their rope by December.

"I think it scared us a little bit. We've seen a lot of awesome venues close down. We've seen a lot of awesome bars close down," she said.

Desperate not knowing if they'll have to close their doors for good, the owners of The Lair along with Merritt worked together to start a fundraiser, turning to their community for one last push the week before Christmas.

"We were completely blown away by the response," said Merritt, smiling. "It was not what we were expecting at all. They [Kauffman and Meggitt] are excited and more motivated than ever I think to really keep this bar alive. I think it's been really encouraging for them."

With more than 570 donations and nearly $26,000 raised in a little more than a week, Merritt said they are truly grateful for the gift of more time in business.

"It just really shows how many people do love The Lair," she said. "We cannot thank everyone enough for caring about this place and for giving your hard earned money during a difficult time to see a venue like this survive.

"We don't know when we're going to open again. And we really don't know when we're going to be open again and not losing money. So there's a ways to go," she said. "But I think with everyone working together, hopefully we'll be able to make it. We couldn't be more thankful for the support."

To donate or learn more about the fundraiser for The Lion's Lair, visit Save the Lion's Lair GoFundMe.