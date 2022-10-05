Here's the summer concert schedule at Coors Field

Concerts will be held on back-to-back nights at Coors Field this summer.

DENVER — Colorado's summer concert season is heating up.

The first stadium concert of season has already taken place at nearby Empower Field at Mile High and soon, Coors Field will be hosting its own concerts.

Eight years after signing a cessation of touring agreement, Mötley Crüe will bring its long-delayed tour to the home of the Colorado Rockies.

Denver-based folk-rock band The Lumineers will also return to Colorado this summer for a concert at Coors Field.

Here's what you need to know before you gather with 45,000 music lovers under the Purple Row.

The Stadium Tour

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at Coors Field on Thursday, July 21.

"The Stadium Tour" was originally scheduled stop in Denver on Aug. 30, 2020. That concert was later moved to Aug. 26, 2021, and then moved again to 2022. All tickets for the original Coors Field show will be honored for this year's performance.

This summer's tour will be Mötley Crüe's first since signing a "cessation of touring agreement," following their 2014-2015 "Final Tour."

"Almost six years after signing a cessation of touring agreement, the contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together," read a statement on Mötley Crüe's website.

In a video posted by Mötley Crüe, rapper and rocker Machine Gun Kelly said the band was blowing up the “cessation of touring contract” because the fans demanded it.

“Legally, we can’t play again,” said Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx to Rolling Stone at a 2014 show in Denver. “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Brightside World Tour

The Lumineers' Brightside World Tour will stop at Denver's baseball stadium on Friday, July 22.

The band will be joined by Gregory Alan Isakov at the concert.

The Lumineers were to play Coors Field in August 2020, but that concert was postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets for the 2020 show will be honored at the July 22 date.

"Thank you to everyone who has held onto their tickets, we’re excited to finally come to your city!" said The Lumineers.

The Brightside World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of the Lumineers’ new album "Brightside."

