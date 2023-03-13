Counting Crows announces Red Rocks tour stop

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz and Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba first met in 2003.

DENVER — Counting Crows are hitting the road in 2023 for a new 56-date tour.

The band announced Monday they will be joined by Dashboard Confessional on the "Banshee Season Tour," which kicks off June 13 in Omaha.

The tour includes stops across the United States, including Boston, Tampa, Nashville, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, before ending at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on Monday, Sept. 25.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 14. The general ticket on-sale begins Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

"One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music," said Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz. "It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night, too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun, but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever."

"Dashboard Confessional could not be more excited to be playing all across America with our heroes and friends Counting Crows. Dreams really can come true!" said Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional.

Packing for the Banshee Season Tour with our friends @dashboardmusic! Bring your own wok…. get tickets and more info at https://t.co/tpMgBJuWW5. Stay tuned for presale info. pic.twitter.com/xzwwJBkAC1 — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) March 13, 2023

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April 2023.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction this winter, but the Trading Post will remain open.

Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.

