MACK, Colo. — Country music fans, rejoice!

The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed.

Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Toby Keith are among the headliners of the four-day country music festival near Grand Junction.

The 2020 festival runs from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.

Pre-sales for general admission tickets, VIP tickets, parking, and campsites are available now at CountyJam.com. General ticket and campsite sales begin Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

Country Jam 2020 Lineup

Thursday, June 18

Kane Brown

Craig Morgan

Blanco Brown

Lainey Wilson

Friday, June 19

Dan + Shay

Dustin Lynch

Jo Dee Messina

Kyle Daniel

Stephanie Quayle

Saturday, June 20

Saturday lineup to be announced soon

Sunday, June 21

Toby Keith

Clay Walker

Mitchaell Tenpenny

The Cadillac Three

Now in its 29th year in Mack, Colorado, County Jam is known as one of the premier country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the top country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.

For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.

