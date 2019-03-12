MACK, Colo. — Country music fans, rejoice!
The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed.
Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Toby Keith are among the headliners of the four-day country music festival near Grand Junction.
The 2020 festival runs from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.
Pre-sales for general admission tickets, VIP tickets, parking, and campsites are available now at CountyJam.com. General ticket and campsite sales begin Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Country Jam 2020 Lineup
Thursday, June 18
- Kane Brown
- Craig Morgan
- Blanco Brown
- Lainey Wilson
Friday, June 19
- Dan + Shay
- Dustin Lynch
- Jo Dee Messina
- Kyle Daniel
- Stephanie Quayle
Saturday, June 20
- Saturday lineup to be announced soon
Sunday, June 21
- Toby Keith
- Clay Walker
- Mitchaell Tenpenny
- The Cadillac Three
Now in its 29th year in Mack, Colorado, County Jam is known as one of the premier country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the top country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.
Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.
For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.
