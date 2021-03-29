Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Toby Keith join Country Jam lineup

Ashley McBryde, Hardy, Tanya Tucker, Kip Moore are also coming to Colorado in June 2021.

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!

Colorado's biggest country music festival returns in June after a one-year hiatus.

Luke Combs, Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood are among the headliners of the Country Jam music festival.

The full lineup was announced Monday. Other performers include Ingrid Andress, Ashland Craft, Travis Denning, Hardy, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Craig Morgan, Drew Parker, Stephanie Quayle, Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson.

The 2021 festival runs from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26 at Jam Ranch in Mack on Colorado's Western Slope near Grand Junction.

“We are so excited to have secured such an incredible line up of premier artists for Country Jam this year," said festival producer Gil Cunningham. "It’s a true testament to the power of country music, and its artists and fans."

"Country Jam will be one for the books for all of us as one of the first major festival events of 2021," said Cunningham. "I am privileged to have the opportunity to work, once again, along-side of the entire Grand Junction Community, as well as my incredible team at Neste Live, to bring the ultimate open-air camping and concert festival experience to Colorado."

All purchases for the 2020 dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Any fan who previously purchased a ticket to Country Jam, but is unable to attend this year’s rescheduled event will be provided the opportunity for a full refund.

Fans can purchase 3-day passes with general admission pricing beginning at $125 with options to upgrade to higher tiers, including camping access, reserved seating and VIP access.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. MT at CountryJam.com.

Country Jam 2021 Lineup

Thursday, June 24

Luke Combs

Ashley McBryde

Travis Denning

Drew Parker

Stephanie Quayle

Friday, June 25

Toby Keith

Hardy

Tanya Tucker

Craig Morgan

Lainey Wilson

Saturday, June 26

Carrie Underwood

Kip Moore

Parker McCollum

Ingrid Andress

Ashland Craft

Now in its 29th year in Mack, Colorado, County Jam is known as one of the premier country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the top country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.

For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.

