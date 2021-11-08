Colorado's Country Jam: Here's who is performing in 2022

Colorado's largest country music festival returns to the Western Slope in June.

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!

The headlining artists of next summer's Country Jam have been revealed.

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction.

The full lineup includes Chris Janson, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Jo Dee Messina, Runaway Jane, and Lainey Wilson. The exact schedule has yet to be finalized.

The 2022 festival runs from Thursday, June 23 to Saturday, June 25 at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.

General admission tickets, VIP tickets, parking, and campsites are available now at CountyJam.com.

Now in its 30th year in Mack, Colorado, County Jam is known as one of the premier country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the top country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

It’s FINALLY here❗️We are so excited to share the 2022 lineup for Country Jam happening June 23rd-25th, 2022! Don’t miss out on seeing Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and MANY MORE out on the ranch 🤠



Passes and camping go on sale this Friday at 10am MT 🎫 #countryjamco pic.twitter.com/OvsnbsSLvk — Country Jam Colorado (@CountryJamCO) November 1, 2021

Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.

For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.

