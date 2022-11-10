'Sanctuary Live': Dabin announces Red Rocks concert

"This is a dream come true. This is the biggest Dabin show ever."

DENVER — Musician and producer Dabin will headline a spring concert at one of the country's most popular music venues.

Dabin has announced an all-ages concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, March 31, 2023, dubbed "Sanctuary Live."

Dabin will be joined by special guests Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz and MYRNE as he celebrates three albums accompanied by a new live band.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $40 to $80.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

I am SO proud to announce SANCTUARY LIVE at Red Rocks ⛰️



Celebrating 3 albums accompanied by my new live band.



This is a dream come true. This is the biggest Dabin show ever.



Pre-sales live tomorrow at 10am MST I hope to see u there 🥹✨ pic.twitter.com/LxuFBiNLEL — DABIN (@iamdabinlee) November 8, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

