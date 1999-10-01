Dan + Shay's first arena tour to stop in Denver

The Grammy-winning country music duo will visit Ball Arena in 2021.

DENVER — The first-ever arena concert tour from country music duo Dan + Shay will visit Colorado in 2021.

"Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour" is scheduled to stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

The nationwide tour, which was scheduled to take place in 2020, will return in South Carolina in September and visit more than 30 cities before concluding in Boston this December.

The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress will join the tour as special guests for all dates.

All previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the new, rescheduled dates, including Dan + Shay's concert that was planned at Ball Arena on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Dan + Shay — known for their eight No. 1 country music hits “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “All To Myself,” “Nothin’ Like You,” “From The Ground Up," “How Not To," "10,000 Hours," and "I Should Probably Go to Bed" — have notched Grammy, Billboard, ACM, CMT, and Teen Choice Award wins since their 2012 debut.

the (arena) tour is OFFICIALLY happening and kicks off september 9th. also excited to announce the we have added LA + san diego to the tour. pre-sale for these shows starts today at 10 am pt (code: arena), and all other tickets on sale now. ❤️https://t.co/AnGbAoKarg pic.twitter.com/vdCbsyYIJe — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 10, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

