ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — "The Show With Two Heads!" is coming to the Gothic Theater on Sunday, June 9.

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Dana Gould — comedian and creator of "Stan Versus Evil" on IFC — and Bobcat Goldthwait — comedian and all-round national treasure — are gracing the Denver metro area with a pre-summer laugh-fest that is sure to be as awkward as it is funny.

Details about what the show is haven't been released, but tickets are $30 (plus fees) ahead of time, $40 day-of. Head to either the Gothic Theatre's website at this link or AXS's at this link.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 and the show is ages 16 and up.

