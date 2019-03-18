MORRISON, Colo. — Comedy fans, rejoice!

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will headline a "one-night-only performance" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 9.

Tickets are expected to sellout instantly when they go on sale this week.

All tickets for the performance will be sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform in an effort to ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans rather than scalpers or bots, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday.

Registration for Verified Fan tickets will be open from Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, March 19 at 10 p.m. at this link.

Tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m., while limited supplies last.

Any remaining tickets will then go on sale to the public Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Dave Chappelle attends the press conference for "A Star Is Born" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Toronto.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

