Dave Matthews Band announces 2 Fiddler's Green concerts

Dave Matthews Band will help plant 1 million trees in partnership with The Nature Conservancy.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Dave Matthews Band has announced new and rescheduled dates for its upcoming North American tour.

The tour includes newly-announced concerts at Colorado's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Dave Matthews Band is pledging to plant another one million trees, having fully funded a million trees in 2020. Fans can join the mission by adding an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $50 to $115, plus applicable service fees.

For members of the Warehouse Fan Association, a ticket presale will begin Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

Citi card holders presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 29 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

DMB is excited to announce rescheduled dates for its 2021 tour, which will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh,NC. In light of Covid 19, many dates have been rescheduled, including the addition of new shows in Tampa and Denver. For the complete itinerary, visit https://t.co/l1iBayTsWW pic.twitter.com/xZIi7PEW4d — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) April 22, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

