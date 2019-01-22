GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Dave Matthews Band is returning to Colorado in 2019 with a pair of dates in August at Fiddler's Green!

The band well-known for such monster hits as "Dreamgirl," "#41" and "You & Me" will be in Greenwood Village on Aug. 23 and 24 - a Friday and Saturday respectively.

The popular adult-alternative band actually played nearly the same dates as last year at Fiddler's Green, when Dave Matthews Band was touring in support of their new album, "Come Tomorrow."

Their 2019 North American Summer tour kicks off in Pensacola, Florida on April 30 and continues in the eastern part of the country until July. The first set of dates for the western half of the tour begins with the dates at Fiddler's Green. The tour wraps up with a return to Asbury Park in New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. - they can be found at this link (when available).

