Dave Matthews Band announces 2 Fiddler's Green concerts

Dave Matthews Band is the first group in history to have 7-consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Dave Matthews Band has announced new dates for its upcoming North American tour.

The tour — which kicks off May 11 in Austin and wraps in September at the Hollywood Bowl — includes concerts at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway at warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 24 at citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Dave Matthews Band is again pledging to plant another one million trees, having fully funded a million trees in 2021. Fans can join the mission by adding an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy.

Dave Matthews Band is excited to announce its 2022 North American summer tour. The extensive outing will kick off on May 11, 2022 in Austin, TX. For the complete itinerary and more information, visit https://t.co/l1iBayTsWW. #DMB2022 @davematthewsbnd #SeeYouOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/ZWNSZiCCBi — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) February 1, 2022

Dave Matthews Band 2022 Tour

5/11 Austin, TX

5/13 The Woodlands, TX

5/14 Dallas, TX

5/17 Brandon, MS

5/18 Huntsville, AL

5/20 Charlotte, NC

5/21 Atlanta, GA

5/25 Tampa, FL

5/28 West Palm Beach, FL

5/29 West Palm Beach, FL

6/3 Charleston, SC

6/4 Charleston, SC

6/6 Jacksonville, FL

6/7 Jacksonville, FL

6/10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH

6/11 Bristow, VA

6/17 Mansfield, MA

6/18 Hartford, CT

6/21 Clarkston, MI

6/22 Toronto, ON

6/24 Noblesville, IN

6/25 Noblesville, IN

6/28 Wantagh, NY

6/29 Holmdel, NJ

7/2 East Troy, WI

7/3 East Troy, WI

7/8 Saratoga Springs, NY

7/9 Saratoga Springs, NY

7/12 Gilford, NH

7/13 Gilford, NH

7/15 Camden, NJ

7/16 Camden, NJ

7/20 Bethel, NY

7/22 Raleigh, NC

7/23 Virginia Beach, VA

8/30 Stateline, NV

9/2 George, WA

9/3 George, WA

9/4 George, WA

9/9 Greenwood Village, CO

9/10 Greenwood Village, CO

9/14 Phoenix, AZ

9/16 Chula Vista, CA

9/17 Mountain View, CA

9/19 Los Angeles, CA

9/20 Los Angeles, CA

For the complete itinerary, visit davematthewsband.com.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.