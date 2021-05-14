Dead & Company return to Colorado in October

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jam band Dead & Company is returning to Colorado in 2021.
The band, featuring ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Otiel Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will play two shows in Denver.
Dead & Company's "What a Long Strange Trip It's Been" tour will perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, May 21 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets will range from $75 to $180.
VerifiedFan presale registration is now open at deadandcompany.com.
In 2020, Dead & Company had been scheduled to perform at Folsom Field in Boulder for the fifth consecutive year. The band's 2021 tour is set to launch on Aug. 16 in North Carolina.
Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros will play concerts at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 8 and June 9. The group will also perform at Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on June 11 and June 12.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.
With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.
To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.
