Dead & Company return to Colorado in October

Deadheads, rejoice: Dead & Company are returning to Colorado this autumn.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jam band Dead & Company is returning to Colorado in 2021.

The band, featuring ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Otiel Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will play two shows in Denver.

Dead & Company's "What a Long Strange Trip It's Been" tour will perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, May 21 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets will range from $75 to $180.

VerifiedFan presale registration is now open at deadandcompany.com.

> Above video: Red Rocks begins vaccinations at concerts.

In 2020, Dead & Company had been scheduled to perform at Folsom Field in Boulder for the fifth consecutive year. The band's 2021 tour is set to launch on Aug. 16 in North Carolina.

Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros will play concerts at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 8 and June 9. The group will also perform at Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on June 11 and June 12.

WHAT A LONG STRANGE TRIP IT’S BEEN… 🌹



We are so excited to see you out on the road this year! #VerifiedFan Presale registration is now open at https://t.co/rLECIkcrke. General on sale begins Friday, May 21st at noon local time. See you soon⚡️💀 pic.twitter.com/Q1gPp7OuSu — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) May 13, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.