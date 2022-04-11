Dead & Company returning to CU's stadium in 2022

The band’s 2022 summer tour will stop at the legendary Boulder stadium.

BOULDER, Colo. — Jam band Dead & Company is returning to Colorado in 2022.

The band, featuring ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Otiel Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will play shows at the iconic Boulder venue on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18.

Dead & Company formed in 2015 and performed on the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) campus every summer from 2016 to 2019. The band had been scheduled to perform in Boulder in 2020 before the pandemic canceled that tour.

The band played two shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Denver and two at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October 2021.

Tickets for the 2022 Colorado concerts are on sale now at CUBuffs.com.

We can’t wait to see you out on the road for Dead & Company Summer Tour 22. ⚡️💀🌹 Verified Fan Presale Registration is now open at https://t.co/rLECIjUQsG. General on sale begins Friday, April 8 at 10AM Local Time. #DeadandCoTour22 — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) March 31, 2022

Folsom Field, home of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, opened on the University of Colorado at Boulder campus in 1924.

Boulder is located 27 miles north of Denver, Colorado. The outdoor stadium can hold up to 54,000 people for football events.

