Dead & Company announce 'The Final Tour' in 2023

The band’s 2023 summer tour includes 3 stadium concerts in Colorado.

BOULDER, Colo — Jam band Dead & Company is returning to Colorado next summer.

The 2023 summer tour will be the band’s final tour since forming in 2015.

The band — featuring ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Otiel Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti — will play shows at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3.

Dead & Company formed in 2015 and performed on the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) campus every summer from 2016 to 2019. The band had been scheduled to perform in Boulder in 2020 before the pandemic canceled that tour.

The band played two shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Denver and two at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October 2021. Dead & Company returned to play Folsom Field in June 2022.

Tickets for the 2023 concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at deadandcompany.com.

Advance presale registration is now available Wednesday, Oct. 12 at noon and runs through Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m.

Folsom Field, home of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, opened on the University of Colorado at Boulder campus in 1924.

Boulder is located 27 miles north of Denver, Colorado. The outdoor stadium can hold up to 54,000 people for football events.

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕝 𝕋𝕠𝕦𝕣 🌹 Let's make the most of it, shall we?! Seated Presale Fan Registration is now open at https://t.co/rLECIjUQsG.



Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10am local venue time. #DeadandCoFinalTour pic.twitter.com/3A8SI9SpN8 — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) October 6, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.