Dead & Company will play Red Rocks shows this fall

The Grateful Dead played 20 shows at Red Rocks from 1978-1987.

MORRISON, Colo. — Jam band Dead & Company is expanding its U.S. tour in Colorado.

The band — featuring ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Otiel Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti — has added two concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October.

The new concert dates at Red Rocks are Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The "What a Long Strange Trip It's Been" tour will also be performing previously-announced concerts at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23.

Red Rocks tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is available now until Friday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. through Fair AXS Registration. Eligible fans will receive presale details on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

All fans will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) at the time of the event and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, a picture of the vaccination card, or have the mycolorado app showing proof of vaccination. All forms of proof of vaccination must be presented with a state issued ID.

We’ve just added an extra stop to the #DeadandCoTour2021! Join Dead & Company for TWO nights at @RedRocksCO on October 19 & 20. Registration for AXS Fair Ticketing is open now until THIS Friday at 12pm MST. Get more details and register here: https://t.co/rZJcOHNEJO. — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) September 15, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

The Grateful Dead performed over 2,300 concerts during their decades-long career, but one of the band’s favorite venues was Red Rocks. The band’s maiden run at Red Rocks was July 7-8, 1978 and they went on to play 20 epic shows there from 1978-1987.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.