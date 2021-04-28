Deadmau5 to headline 2 Red Rocks concerts

The Canadian DJ will be joined by special guests that will be announced at a later date.

MORRISON, Colo. — Deadmau5 is returning to Colorado to play at the state's most famous music venue.



The Canadian DJ will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5.

He will also be joined by special guests that will be named later.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices are between $59.95 and $89.95, plus service charges.

> Video above: After more than a year, concerts return to Red Rocks.

#dayofthedeadmau5 returns to Red Rocks for two nights in November! tickets go on-sale 10am MT this friday at https://t.co/KIZSn6BzxQ :D pic.twitter.com/tnm2HmcShy — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 28, 2021

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

