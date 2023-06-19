Deadmau5 to headline 2 Red Rocks concerts

The Canadian DJ is hitting the road for a new summer tour.

MORRISON, Colo. — Deadmau5 is returning to Colorado to play at the state's most famous music venue.



The Canadian DJ will bring the "Day of the Deadmau5" tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tickets for the show are on sale now at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range between $59.50 and $89.50 plus service charges.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn. We'll keep this list updated as the season grows.

horde! #dayofthedeadmau5 is BACK + we have news! this year mau5 is taking the show to San Francisco, onto Chicago, Mexico City + closing at Red Rocks! local pre-sales start tomorrow 10am and general on-sale will be Friday at 10am local. check https://t.co/KIZSn6BzxQ for moar… pic.twitter.com/6Y4145aDz6 — Goat lord (@deadmau5) June 13, 2023

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

