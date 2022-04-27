Deadmau5 to headline 2 Red Rocks concerts

The Canadian DJ is hitting the road for a new summer tour.

MORRISON, Colo. — Deadmau5 is returning to Colorado to play at the state's most famous music venue.



The Canadian DJ will bring the "We Are Friends Tour" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Deadmau5 will be joined by special guests NERO, Lamorn, and Morgin Madison.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range between $59.50 and $89.50 plus service charges.

A ticket presale runs Wednesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password DEADMAU5RR.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

horde! mau5 is taking We Are Friends on tour :D joined by @NeroUK (dj set) on every date! + performances at select shows from @WeAreKasablanca @lamorn_music @whoiseddie_ @morginmadison + MORE! tix on sale this Thurs 10am local. https://t.co/wedz8k6iVK for info. seeya soon! <3 pic.twitter.com/6Z1cqNcYMd — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 25, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

