MORRISON, Colo. — The Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert calendar is filling up fast.

Rock band Death Cab for Cutie will stop at the legendary Colorado venue on Tuesday, June 25.

Mitski will also be performing at the concert on the "Thank You For Today Tour."

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

