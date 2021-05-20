Death Cab for Cutie books Red Rocks, Vail concerts

Death Cab for Cutie's September Red Rocks show will be sold at full capacity.

DENVER — Death Cab for Cutie has announced a return to live music touring with two performances in Colorado this summer.

The American alternative rock band will perform at Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Tickets for both Colorado concerts go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Vail tickets will be sold at GRFAVail.com and by phone at 970-845-8497 for $45 to $90. Red Rocks tickets range from $52 to $90 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Death Cab for Cutie has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards since their 1997 debut. The band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae.

We’re so excited for our September tour! Presale tickets are on sale now! Find your show via https://t.co/czrrqB2hOQ and use the code: DCFC21



General tickets on sale this Friday 5/21 at 10am local time! pic.twitter.com/QuQ4h78aGC — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) May 20, 2021

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue will increase capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

