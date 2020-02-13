DENVER — Grammy Award-winning rock band Deftones will return to Colorado in September with special guests Gojira and Poppy.

The summer headlining tour from the Deftones will stop at Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. until Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at PepsiCenter.com and LiveNation.com.

The North American tour of Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy launches July 27 in Portland will conclude in Denver.

“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute,” said Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

Having sold over 10 million albums worldwide, Deftones consists of vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.

Pepsi Center is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth. The venue opened on Oct. 1, 1999 in downtown Denver.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.

