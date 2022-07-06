Demi Lovato announces Colorado tour stop on new US tour

Demi Lovato will be performing on "The Tonight Show" Thursday at 10:35 p.m. on 9NEWS.

DENVER — Demi Lovato is hitting the road for a new 32-date tour, they announced Tuesday.

The Grammy-nominated singer will will make a Denver stop at Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

The North American leg of the tour will feature support from Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent on select dates.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” said Demi Lovato. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale starting Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time at demilovato.com. Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access through Thursday, June 9 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

Demi Lovato will be performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, June 9, at 10:35 p.m. on 9NEWS.

Tue Aug 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas

Fri Sep 02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão

Sun Sep 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio

Wed Sep 07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Fri Sep 09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Sat Aug 13 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

Sun Aug 14 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair

Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History

Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L'Olympia

Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Oct 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun Oct 30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

