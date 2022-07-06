Demi Lovato announces Colorado tour stop on new US tour

DENVER — Demi Lovato is hitting the road for a new 32-date tour, they announced Tuesday.
The Grammy-nominated singer will will make a Denver stop at Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
The North American leg of the tour will feature support from Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent on select dates.
“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” said Demi Lovato. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”
Tickets and VIP packages go on sale starting Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time at demilovato.com. Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access through Thursday, June 9 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.
Demi Lovato will be performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, June 9, at 10:35 p.m. on 9NEWS.
- Tue Aug 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas
- Fri Sep 02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão
- Sun Sep 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio
- Wed Sep 07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
- Fri Sep 09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
- Tue Sep 13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
- Sat Aug 13 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair
- Sun Aug 14 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair
- Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
- Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
- Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
- Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
- Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
- Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
- Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
- Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History
- Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L'Olympia
- Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- Fri Oct 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Sun Oct 30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center
- Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
- Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
